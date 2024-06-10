Sukkur experiences hot & dry weather

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) On Monday, Sukkur experienced a hot and dry weather, with the local Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather experts predicted hot and dry weather for Tuesday across the region, particularly very hot in Jacobabad district.

The highest maximum temperatures on Monday were observed in Jacobabad and Mohenjo-daro Larkana reaching 45.2°C, while Sukkur recorded 44°C.