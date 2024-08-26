Sukkur experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in Sukkur on Monday while the local MET office, predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials warned that torrential rains may cause flood/inundation in low-lying areas of the Sukkur division from Monday night of 26th to 29th August while gusty winds/windstorm and lightning might damage weak structures like roof/wall of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels etc.

Officials said that due to the low-pressure system, strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate in several parts of the Sukkur division from Monday night.