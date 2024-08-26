Open Menu

Sukkur Experiences Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Sukkur experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in Sukkur on Monday while the local MET office, predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials warned that torrential rains may cause flood/inundation in low-lying areas of the Sukkur division from Monday night of 26th to 29th August while gusty winds/windstorm and lightning might damage weak structures like roof/wall of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels etc.

Officials said that due to the low-pressure system, strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate in several parts of the Sukkur division from Monday night.

Related Topics

Weather Vehicles Sukkur May August From Rains

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

30 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

30 minutes ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

30 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

41 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

41 minutes ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

41 minutes ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

56 minutes ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

56 minutes ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

56 minutes ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

56 minutes ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

56 minutes ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan