Sukkur Experiences Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in Sukkur on Monday while the local MET office, predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Weather officials warned that torrential rains may cause flood/inundation in low-lying areas of the Sukkur division from Monday night of 26th to 29th August while gusty winds/windstorm and lightning might damage weak structures like roof/wall of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels etc.
Officials said that due to the low-pressure system, strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate in several parts of the Sukkur division from Monday night.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City observes scattered rain4 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism14 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta30 minutes ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister30 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana41 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented41 minutes ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..41 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition56 minutes ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan56 minutes ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool56 minutes ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO56 minutes ago
-
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told56 minutes ago