Sukkur Express Hits Freight Train Near Hyderabad, Driver Injured

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:58 PM

Sukkur Express hits freight train near Hyderabad, driver injured

A passenger train met an accident by hitting a freight train which was parked at the loop line, leaving the train's engine driver injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A passenger train met an accident by hitting a freight train which was parked at the loop line, leaving the train's engine driver injured.

The Pakistan Railways officials said the accident happened at Allah Dino Saand railway track here on Monday.

The Karachi bound Sukkur Express struck a freight train which was parked in the loop line apparently owing to negligence of the station master.

The accident also damaged the engine of the Sukkur Express and the railway track, disrupting the movement of other trains.

