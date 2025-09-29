Sukkur express suffers derailment; multiple coaches off track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A train accident involving the 146 DN Sukkur Express took place near Hyderabad on Monday, causing three bogies to derail while the train was traveling from Sukkur to Karachi, railway officials confirmed.

According to details, Railway officials said that no casualties were reported and rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and begin restoration work.

Officials further added that according to initial reports, the derailment occurred while many passengers were asleep.

The sudden jolt caused some to fall from their berths, resulting in minor injuries, railway officials confirmed.

No fatalities have been reported so far.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment and to prevent similar incidents in the future.