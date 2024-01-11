Open Menu

Sukkur Fire Brigade Official Urges People To Avoid Misuse Of Gas, Electric Appliances

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Sukkur Fire Brigade official urges people to avoid misuse of gas, electric appliances

Sukkur Fire Brigade official on Thursday urged the people to avoid misuse of gas and electric appliances to warm themselves in the prevailing cold weather

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Sukkur Fire Brigade official on Thursday urged the people to avoid misuse of gas and electric appliances to warm themselves in the prevailing cold weather.

An official of the Sukkur Fire Brigade, said that illegal use of gas cylinder, and compressors in the houses could create trouble for residents of the area.

The people are misusing alternate resources to protect themselves from cold weather, he noted.

It has been observed that many residents use refrigerator compressors to suck more sui gas from pipeline to increase flow of flame, he said. He said that some cases have also been reported in different localities and that should be stopped forthwith to avoid any action.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Sui Gas Sukkur Gas From

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

24 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

24 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

24 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

26 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

26 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

26 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

26 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

42 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

42 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

26 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

42 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan