Sukkur Foils Smuggling Attempt Worth Rs 3-4 Crore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a significant operation, security agencies in Sukkur, in collaboration with customs authorities on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle goods valued between Rs 3-4 crore.

The seized items are currently undergoing intense investigation.

According to customs officials, two trucks have been taken to their custody for further investigation. This successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in combating smuggling activities.