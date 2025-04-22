Open Menu

Sukkur Golden Wins Transgender Cricket Cup

April 22, 2025

Sukkur Golden wins Transgender Cricket Cup

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Sukkur Golden triumphed over Khairpur in the Transgender Cricket Cup, held at Sukkur Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday. The match, organized under the directives of Provincial sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, showcased spirited competition and celebrated diversity in cricket.

Noomi, Sukkur's all-rounder, shone brightly, scoring a match-winning 27 runs and claiming 2 crucial wickets, earning her Player of the Match honors. Sukkur Golden chased down Khairpur's total of 59 runs in just 5 overs, losing only 3 wickets.

The event concluded with a tug-of-war contest, where Khairpur defeated Sukkur. The Sindh Sports Department's commitment to inclusive sporting opportunities was highlighted through this event.

