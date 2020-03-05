UrduPoint.com
Sukkur High Court Rejects Bail Of Khursheed Shah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:09 PM

Sukkur High Court rejects bail of Khursheed Shah

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench rejected the Accountability Court Sukkur's decision of granting bail to PPP senior leader, MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in the case of assets beyond known sources of income

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench rejected the Accountability Court Sukkur's decision of granting bail to PPP senior leader, MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in the case of assets beyond known sources of income.

Mukesh Kumar, defence counsel of Khursheed Shah asked the SHC to endorse the bail granted by the Accountability Court, Sukkur, and reject NAB's prosecutor's plea for dismissing the decision of bail.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the AC had granted bail to Khursheed Shah against a surety bond of Rs.5 million which was not justified against the alleged corruption of Rs1.23 billion.

He pleaded the SHC to reject the bail granted to MNA Khursheed Shah and his other accomplices. The SHC circuit bench remarked that the Accountability Court did not have the mandate to grant bail and declared its decision null and void.

