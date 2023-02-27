UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway To Be Completed In Time: NHA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway to be completed in time: NHA

Public Private Partnership Member of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Asim Amin on Monday said that the financial matters for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been settled and the mega project will be completed before its scheduled period of two and a half years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Public Private Partnership Member of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Asim Amin on Monday said that the financial matters for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been settled and the mega project will be completed before its scheduled period of two and a half years.

Addressing an open court session Amin stated that the land acquisition work is in the final stage for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and the amount for the required land has been paid to the Sindh government.

He said that in the recent past, there was a delay in the projects but now the construction process has been expedited and NHA has completed 50 percent of the construction work.

In the next three months the public will see the high quality of the national highways, he said adding that travelers will now feel a significant change on the Grand Trunk Road and Indus Highway from Khyber to Sindh.

He expressed that the contract has been finalized with the World Bank for the construction of the Expressway and the short list of contractors has been prepared which will receive the contacts soon.

Related Topics

Sindh World Bank Motorway Road NHA From Government Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University del ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

9 minutes ago
 Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Healt ..

Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Health Minister

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises 9th National Dialogue for C ..

24 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested after encounter, accompli ..

Street criminal arrested after encounter, accomplices escape

11 minutes ago
 Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Uk ..

Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Ukraine - Orban

11 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Ir ..

Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Iranian Law Enforcement Forces

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.