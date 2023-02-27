Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway to be completed in time: NHA

Public Private Partnership Member of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Asim Amin on Monday said that the financial matters for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been settled and the mega project will be completed before its scheduled period of two and a half years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Public Private Partnership Member of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Asim Amin on Monday said that the financial matters for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been settled and the mega project will be completed before its scheduled period of two and a half years.

Addressing an open court session Amin stated that the land acquisition work is in the final stage for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and the amount for the required land has been paid to the Sindh government.

He said that in the recent past, there was a delay in the projects but now the construction process has been expedited and NHA has completed 50 percent of the construction work.

In the next three months the public will see the high quality of the national highways, he said adding that travelers will now feel a significant change on the Grand Trunk Road and Indus Highway from Khyber to Sindh.

He expressed that the contract has been finalized with the World Bank for the construction of the Expressway and the short list of contractors has been prepared which will receive the contacts soon.