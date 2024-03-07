Sukkur IBA achieves AACSB international accreditation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Sukkur IBA University has achieved the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Accreditation, marking a significant milestone in the university's journey towards excellence in business education.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a dream nurtured by the late Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, has finally come to practicality after a journey of more than a decade of relentless dedication and hard work.

AACSB Accreditation is a globally recognized hallmark of excellence in business education, attained by only 6% of business schools worldwide. With this international accreditation, Sukkur IBA University has joined the ranks of elite institutions committed to the highest standards of teaching, research, and curriculum development.

Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Dr Asif Shaikh has said that the achievement is evidence of our unwavering commitment to providing top level education to our students.

"We are immensely proud to be the first public sector university in Pakistan to receive AACSB accreditation", he said and added that the accreditation is going to be very useful for our students and faculty in terms of abroad acceptances, joint projects internationally, collaborations, foreign exchange programs and puts our country on the global arena.

He said that Sukkur IBA University has now achieved this milestone and becomes a guiding hand for other universities in the country. "If we can do it against all odds being in rural Sindh, others can also do it", he added.