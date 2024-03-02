Sukkur IBA Awards Over 292 Degrees In 10th Convocation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Sukkur IBA University on Saturday held its 10th convocation at its main campus, where around 292 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees
The degrees were awarded by the guests including chief guest Secretary Sindh Higher education Commission Moinuddin Siddiqui, guest of honor Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh.
The graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including business Administration, Agri-business, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical engineering, Education, Physical Education and Mathematics.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Moinuddin Siddiqui said that the Sukkur IBA University is recognized as one of the prestigious institutions of the country and holds a special place in his heart.
He emphasized the significant contributions of Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui to the university, acknowledging his invaluable services in its establishment.
He also highlighted the unparalleled support that Sindh Government provided to its universities.
Speaking on the occasion, the divisional Commissioner of Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi expressed his pride in witnessing the graduation ceremony and advised the graduating students to adopt an eco-centric approach rather than an ego-centric one in their practical lives.
The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, in his speech, congratulated graduating students and their parents. He also congratulated those outstanding graduates who have earned recognition.
Among the students, 18, 8, and 9 have been awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals, respectively, a testament to their exceptional performance and unwavering dedication.
