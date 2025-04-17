Open Menu

Sukkur IBA Hosts Career Fair 2025 To Connect Students With Top Employers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Sukkur IBA hosts Career Fair 2025 to connect students with top employers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Sukkur IBA University's Career Development Centre (CDC) on Thursday organised the 7th Career Fair 2025, bringing together over 30 reputable organisations from various sectors, including finance, technology, engineering, media, education, and development.

The fair provided a platform for students and alumni to meet potential employers, submit resumes, and participate in on-the-spot interviews, paving the way for meaningful career placements.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasized the university's commitment to producing industry-ready graduates who can contribute to the nation's development.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Mohammad Shah highlighted the event's significance in providing career guidance, skill enhancement, and employer engagement opportunities.

The university aims to continue strengthening ties with corporate partners and enhancing students' employability skills through such strategic events.

The Career Fair 2025 underscores Sukkur IBA University's growing reputation as a hub for quality education and talent development, with an overwhelming response from both employers and students.

