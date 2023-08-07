Sukkur IBA hosts laptop distribution ceremony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University on Monday hosted the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 distribution ceremony, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

The event witnessed the distribution of laptops to deserving students, furthering the government's commitment to promoting digital empowerment and academic excellence among the youth.

The Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was the chief guest. Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Pro Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, HEC Representative Manzoor Ahmed Rind and others who emphasized the significance of technology in education and its role in shaping a progressive and knowledge-based society.

Addressing the event, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said we believe that empowering our youth with the latest technology is an investment in the future of Pakistan.

He said that the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was aimed to bridge the digital divide and equip talented students with the tools they need to excel in their academic pursuits. This visionary program reflects the government's dedication to harnessing the potential of our young minds and preparing them for the challenges of the modern world, he added.

The representatives from HEC also attended the ceremony, highlighted the strong partnership between the government and educational institutions in uplifting the nation through education.

During the event, Sukkur IBA University was proud to witness the joy and enthusiasm of the students as they received their laptops, marking a significant milestone in their educational journey.