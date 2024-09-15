Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sukkur IBA University inaugurated CSS Scholarship Program in collaboration with the District Council at a ceremony held today at the main auditorium of the University, said a release issued here on Sunday.

The event was graced by Chairman of District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Commissioner of Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIGP of Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh and other distinguished guests.

They collectively hailed the initiative as a significant and forward looking development.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah expressed his pride in the collaboration between Sukkur IBA University and the District Council, stated, "This program is of great personal importance to him."

He mentioned, "While he is hopeful for the success of every single student, even if just one student passes the CSS exam, it will be seen as a sign that their efforts have been worthwhile."

Fayaz Hussain Abbasi described the District Council Sukkur fully funded CSS program as a lifelong and life-saving initiative.

"We have to take extra ordinary steps to save future generations," he stressed.

DIGP Pir Muhammad Shah praised the collaborative effort of IBA and the District Council, urging students to put in their best efforts to qualify and serve the nation because 'what goes around, comes around'.

VC Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh assured that no student would be left behind due to financial constraints, emphasizing the university’s commitment to supporting every student.

Pro Vice Chancellors, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah and Prof Dr M. Abdul Rehman Soomrani, Director Executive Development Center Prof Dr Altaf Hussain Samu, Prof Ghulam Hussain Mangarhar, passing students and their parents were in attendance, expressing their gratitude to IBA and the District Council for their support in building their future careers.

A total of 83 students have been selected for the scholarship after a rigorous process of test and interviews. The scholarship is merit and need-based and covers tuition fees, books, and provides a monthly stipend towards livelihood.