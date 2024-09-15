Open Menu

Sukkur IBA Inaugurates CSS Scholarship Program

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sukkur IBA University inaugurated CSS Scholarship Program in collaboration with the District Council at a ceremony held today at the main auditorium of the University, said a release issued here on Sunday.

The event was graced by Chairman of District Council Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Commissioner of Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIGP of Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh and other distinguished guests.

They collectively hailed the initiative as a significant and forward looking development.

Syed Kumail Hyder Shah expressed his pride in the collaboration between Sukkur IBA University and the District Council, stated, "This program is of great personal importance to him."

He mentioned, "While he is hopeful for the success of every single student, even if just one student passes the CSS exam, it will be seen as a sign that their efforts have been worthwhile."

Fayaz Hussain Abbasi described the District Council Sukkur fully funded CSS program as a lifelong and life-saving initiative.

"We have to take extra ordinary steps to save future generations," he stressed.

DIGP Pir Muhammad Shah praised the collaborative effort of IBA and the District Council, urging students to put in their best efforts to qualify and serve the nation because 'what goes around, comes around'.

VC Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh assured that no student would be left behind due to financial constraints, emphasizing the university’s commitment to supporting every student.

Pro Vice Chancellors, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah and Prof Dr M. Abdul Rehman Soomrani, Director Executive Development Center Prof Dr Altaf Hussain Samu, Prof Ghulam Hussain Mangarhar, passing students and their parents were in attendance, expressing their gratitude to IBA and the District Council for their support in building their future careers.

A total of 83 students have been selected for the scholarship after a rigorous process of test and interviews. The scholarship is merit and need-based and covers tuition fees, books, and provides a monthly stipend towards livelihood.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Student Sukkur Sunday CSS Event Best Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

21 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

21 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

22 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

23 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

23 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan