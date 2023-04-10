Sukkur IBA & Information Technology department signs agreement

Sukkur IBA University and the Information Science and Technology Department of the Government of Sindh have signed an agreement for the "Information Technology Industries

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University and the Information Science and Technology Department of the Government of Sindh have signed an agreement for the "Information Technology Industries: Readiness Bootcamp".

The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh and Provincial Secretary Asif Ikram, in the presence of Ms Tanzila Umi Habiba, a Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Science & Technology, said a release issued here on Monday.

The "Information Technology Industries: Readiness Bootcamp" agreement is aimed at promoting and enhancing the readiness of the information technology industry in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The Objective of the IT Industry readiness boot camp program to equip 1500 Youth graduates/ equivalent with the latest IT Industry skills required to fill the shortage of Skilled resources in Pakistan and around the world.