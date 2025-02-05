Sukkur IBA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sukkur IBA University on Wednesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with a strong commitment to standing by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and justice.

In line with its tradition, the university organized a Kashmir Solidarity Walk to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren against the unjust occupation of Indian forces.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, in his message on the occasion, said that the Sukkur IBA University stands with the people of Kashmir in their fight for freedom and justice. Today, we join in solidarity to raise awareness of their struggle and their right to self-determination, he added.

As an institution committed to truth and justice, we will continue to support this cause, he said.

VC further said that We hope for a future of peace and freedom for Kashmir.

On the instructions of the Honorable Vice Chancellor, the walk was organized by the Public Speaking and Literary Society under the umbrella of SISC.

Holding placards inscribed with slogans of solidarity, students conveyed their deep concern for the plight of Kashmiris and their right to self-determination.

Addressing the participants, university leaders reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that Kashmir remains the lifeblood of Pakistan. The walk served as a powerful reminder of the need for justice, peace, and dignity for the people of Kashmir.

The event concluded with heartfelt prayers for the liberation and prosperity of Kashmir, reflecting Sukkur IBA University's ongoing commitment to raising awareness and supporting the cause of oppressed communities.