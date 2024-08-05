Sukkur IBA Organises Event & Walk To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Sukkur IBA University on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal with a display of solidarity for the people of Kashmir.
In this connection, an event was organised included a solidarity walk across its campus, reflecting a unified commitment to the Kashmiri cause.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh addressed the gathering, expressing the university’s unwavering support for Kashmir.
He said that "we stand in strong solidarity with the people of Kashmir, whose struggle for justice and peace continues to resonate globally.
"
He said that "our commitment is to raise awareness and support their rights on this significant day."
The event saw enthusiastic participation including Pro Vice Chancellors, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah and Prof Eng Dr Madad Ali Shah along with faculty members, students, and staff.
The solidarity walk was a central feature of the event, with many participants taking part in discussions and activities aimed at fostering greater understanding and support for the Kashmir issue.
Students at Sukkur IBA University also voiced their support, with numerous individuals joining the walk.
