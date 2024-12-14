Sukkur IBA organises STEAM exhibition to promote creativity among students

SUKKUR Dec 14 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Dec, 2024) The Directorate of IBA Schools and Sukkur IBA University, organized the "STEAM Exhibition 2024" at IBA Public school Sukkur on Saturday.

The event aimed to promote hands-on learning, creativity, and innovation among students. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Provincial Minister for Education Sindh, Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh welcomed the Chief Guest and commended the students and teachers for their innovative projects.

Addressing the event, Education Minister applauded Sukkur IBA University and Schools for their efforts in promoting project-based learning.

He expressed his commitment to collaborating with Sukkur IBA University and its associated institutions to enhance the quality of education in Sindh.

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, who was the Guest of honour in his speech lauded the students' creativity and innovation. He also commended the organizers for their dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and critical thinking.

IBA University VC highlighted the University's dedication to fostering academic excellence and community engagement, reiterating the importance of providing platforms that encourage young minds to explore science and technology.

Dr Noor Hussain Shar, Director of IBA Schools appreciated the students' creativity and underlined the importance of such exhibitions in nurturing talent and innovation.

The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs among the esteemed guests, followed by the distribution of shields and certificates to the top-performing students in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

A total of 200 projects were showcased at the exhibition, categorized into Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Mathematics, Arts, and IT. Students from various community colleges, public schools, and government schools managed by Sukkur IBA University participated enthusiastically, making the exhibition a resounding success.