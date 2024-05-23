- Home
Sukkur IBA Organises Workshop Aimed At Advancing The Quality Assurance Of Higher Education Insti
Published May 23, 2024
Sukkur IBA University, in collaboration with the Quality Assurance Agency of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Thursday organized a three-day workshop aimed at enhancing the quality assurance practices in higher education institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan
The workshop, titled "Progress Review Meeting and Consultative Workshop on Pakistan's Precept, Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PSG-2023)", brought together directors of quality enhancement cells from 30 universities of Sindh and Punjab. Mr. Nasir Shah, Director General of the Quality Assurance Agency at HEC, led the HEC team present at the event.
The workshop focused on understanding and effectively implementing PSG-2023 at HEIs in Sindh and Punjab, marking a significant step forward in advancing quality assurance practices nationwide. The event was part of a series of workshops organized by HEC across four regions of Pakistan.
In the concluding ceremony, esteemed guest Chairman District Council, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, commended Sukkur IBA University and HEC for their efforts in promoting higher education standards.
Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, Professor Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, stated that the collaborative workshop between Sukkur IBA University and HEC marks a significant step towards advancing the quality assurance of higher education institutions.
QEC Representatives from various universities, including Dr Saeed Abro, Director QEC, Sukkur IBA University, actively participated in the consultative workshop.
Dr Saeed emphasized how quality assurance frameworks contribute to maintain and raise educational standards, enhancing the reputation of HIEs both nationally and internationally and developing culture of continues improvement and accountability.
