Sukkur IBA Prepares To Launch Academic Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sukkur Institute of business Administration (IBA) University is expanding education in Sindh with the launch of academic programs at its Ghotki Campus by August 2025.

In this connection, the Vice Chancellor, accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Registrar, Chief Security Officer, Project Director and the Engineering Team, visited the campus to oversee preparations on Thursday.

The Ghotki Campus will initially offer programs in three key disciplines including Computer Science, Business Administration and Education.

To facilitate these programs, infrastructure rehabilitation, including classrooms, offices, library and laboratories, will begin in January 2025.

The Recruitment for teaching and non-teaching staff is expected to conclude promptly to ensure readiness for the August 2025 launch.

Transportation services will be provided through point buses, making the campus accessible to the local community. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the campus aims to offer students a modern and conducive learning environment.

Necessary approvals, including accreditation and NOCs from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), will be obtained well before the intake of students.

With strategic planning and investments, the campus is set to emerge as a hub of learning and innovation in the region.

