Sukkur IBA Ranks Top Three University Of Country

Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

The Sukkur IBA University has been ranked among the top three universities of the country by QAA-higher education commission for its consistent performance during the last three years including the year 2018-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sukkur IBA University has been ranked among the top three universities of the country by QAA-higher education commission for its consistent performance during the last three years including the year 2018-19.

In recognition of its efforts, QAA officials on behalf of Dr Nadia Tahir, MD-QAA, presented a shield and a certificate of appreciation to Prof Dr Sher Muhammad Doudpota, the Director-QEC.

