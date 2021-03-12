Sukkur IBA ranks top three university of country

The Sukkur IBA University has been ranked among the top three universities of the country by QAA-higher education commission for its consistent performance during the last three years including the year 2018-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sukkur IBA University has been ranked among the top three universities of the country by QAA-higher education commission for its consistent performance during the last three years including the year 2018-19.

In recognition of its efforts, QAA officials on behalf of Dr Nadia Tahir, MD-QAA, presented a shield and a certificate of appreciation to Prof Dr Sher Muhammad Doudpota, the Director-QEC.