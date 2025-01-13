Open Menu

Sukkur IBA To Host 3-day Book Fair

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Sukkur IBA to host 3-day book fair

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Sukkur IBA University is organizing a three-day book fair, "Kitab Mela 2025", on January 24-26, 2025.

The event will take place within the university premises and will be open to the general public on January 25-26, 2025, said a release issued here on Monday.

This is a fantastic opportunity for people from Sukkur and surrounding areas to explore and purchase books from renowned national and international publishers. The book fair will feature an extensive collection of books on education, fiction, children's literature, self-help, and general knowledge at special prices.

The objective of this initiative is to promote a culture of reading and learning in the region. The book fair will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and entry will be free.

More Stories From Pakistan