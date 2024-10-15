Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievements

Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday hosted a grand celebration to honor its recent global achievements, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday hosted a grand celebration to honor its recent global achievements, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh.

The event recognized the university’s remarkable ranking of 601-800 in the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings, its distinction as the second-best institution in Pakistan, and its unique status as the only public sector university in Sindh to attain such accolades. Additionally, the university became the first and only public sector institution in Pakistan to receive AACSB accreditation, and it was awarded the Best University Excellence Award by the FPCCI in the Education Category for 2024.

VC Prof Asif paid tribute to the late Founding Vice Chancellor, Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, whose visionary leadership laid the groundwork for the university's success.

This recognition is a testament to the efforts of Prof. Siddiqui, he said.

He expressed gratitude to all academic and administrative departments, including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, and Heads of Departments, for their tireless contributions. To acknowledge their hard work, he announced a one-day salary bonus for all university employees and presented souvenirs to senior faculty and officials.

As the evening unfolded, attendees enjoyed a vibrant musical program featuring renowned Sindhi Sufi singer Barkat Faqeer, whose appealing performances resonated throughout the audience, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. Faculty members relished the soulful melodies, making it a night to remember.

The event concluded with a lavish dinner, marking a memorable occasion for the entire Sukkur IBA University community.