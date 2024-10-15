Sukkur IBA University Celebrates Global Achievements
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday hosted a grand celebration to honor its recent global achievements, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday hosted a grand celebration to honor its recent global achievements, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh.
The event recognized the university’s remarkable ranking of 601-800 in the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings, its distinction as the second-best institution in Pakistan, and its unique status as the only public sector university in Sindh to attain such accolades. Additionally, the university became the first and only public sector institution in Pakistan to receive AACSB accreditation, and it was awarded the Best University Excellence Award by the FPCCI in the Education Category for 2024.
VC Prof Asif paid tribute to the late Founding Vice Chancellor, Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, whose visionary leadership laid the groundwork for the university's success.
This recognition is a testament to the efforts of Prof. Siddiqui, he said.
He expressed gratitude to all academic and administrative departments, including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, and Heads of Departments, for their tireless contributions. To acknowledge their hard work, he announced a one-day salary bonus for all university employees and presented souvenirs to senior faculty and officials.
As the evening unfolded, attendees enjoyed a vibrant musical program featuring renowned Sindhi Sufi singer Barkat Faqeer, whose appealing performances resonated throughout the audience, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. Faculty members relished the soulful melodies, making it a night to remember.
The event concluded with a lavish dinner, marking a memorable occasion for the entire Sukkur IBA University community.
Recent Stories
Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: DFC
Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases
Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: DFC1 minute ago
-
Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover5 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 2019 minutes ago
-
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program19 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher10 minutes ago
-
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill10 minutes ago
-
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance10 minutes ago
-
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates10 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged10 minutes ago