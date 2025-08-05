Sukkur IBA University continues “Marka-e-Haq” celebrations with Pak Tech Exhibition & Jashan-e-Azadi Badminton Tournament

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing Marka-e-Haq celebrations to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day, Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday hosted two vibrant events on campus: the Pakistan Tech Exhibition and the Opening Ceremony of the Jashan-e-Azadi Badminton Tournament 2025. These events reflect the University’s commitment to youth engagement, national pride, innovation, and athleticism.

The Pakistan Tech Exhibition was formally inaugurated by Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Dean – Faculty of Information Technology, who emphasized the significance of integrating technology and innovation in addressing real-world challenges and empowering youth to shape Pakistan’s future.

The exhibition provided students with a platform to showcase how modern technology—especially advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics can contribute toward reshaping the country’s socio-economic fabric and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Interactive exhibits and models highlighted the transformative potential of tech-driven solutions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh praised the students' innovative spirit and called the exhibition a timely initiative that resonates with both global trends and national development goals. The exhibition attracted faculty, students, and community members, who commended the thoughtful execution and creativity of the participants.

Later in the day, the University also held the opening ceremony of the Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Badminton Tournament 2025, officially launching the inter-regional sports festival.

The tournament features enthusiastic participation from leading regional universities, including Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, and Sukkur IBA University, competing in both Men’s and Women’s Badminton categories.

The ceremony was graced by Dr. Zafarullah Sahito, Dean Faculty of Education, and Mr. Ikhtiaar Ahmed Khoso, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Incubation, who served as chief guests. They appreciated the organizing team and encouraged student-athletes to uphold the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and unity.

Dr. Zafarullah Sahito said, “This tournament celebrates independence, promotes healthy living, and strengthens bonds among regional universities. Sukkur IBA University is proud to host it”.

The Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival 2025 will continue till August 14, featuring a series of competitions in football, cricket, table tennis, basketball, and tug of war. The events are being coordinated under the leadership of Dr. Shahzaman Khan, Head of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, and Mr. Asad Hussain Shaikh, Deputy Director Sports.

Together, these initiatives reflect Sukkur IBA University's holistic approach to nation-building through education, technology, and sports.