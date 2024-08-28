Sukkur IBA University Holds 19th Syndicate Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 19th Syndicate meeting of Sukkur IBA University convened on Wednesday in the university's meeting room under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh.
During the syndicate meeting, significant decisions were endorsed concerning the academic, administrative, development, and financial aspects of the university.
A major highlight was the approval for the Sukkur IBA University Sub campus in Ghotki, and IBA Community Colleges in Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad, as per the cabinet decision. The Syndicate also reviewed and approved the management case for the Sukkur IBA Mirpurkhas Sub-Campus in accordance with a court order, and the IBA Community Colleges, public schools, and IT centers as per directives from the Sindh government.
The VC presented a progress report of the University for the last six months, which was appreciated by the Syndicate members.
The Syndicate approved the revised estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and the budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 for Sukkur IBA University and its sub-campuses, including Kandhkot, Dadu, and Khairpur Mirs. The meeting also reviewed and approved investment of funds, including endowment and provident funds.
The meeting was attended by external members, including ex Federal Secretary, Fazalullah Qureshi, ProfDr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, Ms Shahnaz Wazir, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Asif Ikram, Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Mahar and internal members along with two observers and other key stakeholders.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'6 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor6 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa6 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan6 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted6 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation7 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition7 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister7 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts7 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts7 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)7 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik7 hours ago