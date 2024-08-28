Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Holds 19th Syndicate Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Sukkur IBA university holds 19th Syndicate meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 19th Syndicate meeting of Sukkur IBA University convened on Wednesday in the university's meeting room under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh.

During the syndicate meeting, significant decisions were endorsed concerning the academic, administrative, development, and financial aspects of the university.

A major highlight was the approval for the Sukkur IBA University Sub campus in Ghotki, and IBA Community Colleges in Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad, as per the cabinet decision. The Syndicate also reviewed and approved the management case for the Sukkur IBA Mirpurkhas Sub-Campus in accordance with a court order, and the IBA Community Colleges, public schools, and IT centers as per directives from the Sindh government.

The VC presented a progress report of the University for the last six months, which was appreciated by the Syndicate members.

The Syndicate approved the revised estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and the budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 for Sukkur IBA University and its sub-campuses, including Kandhkot, Dadu, and Khairpur Mirs. The meeting also reviewed and approved investment of funds, including endowment and provident funds.

The meeting was attended by external members, including ex Federal Secretary, Fazalullah Qureshi, ProfDr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, Ms Shahnaz Wazir, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Asif Ikram, Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Mahar and internal members along with two observers and other key stakeholders.

