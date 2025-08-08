Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day

Sukkur IBA University organized a "Walk for Pakistan" event as part of its "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day here on Friday. Faculty members, staff, and students participated in the walk, showcasing their patriotism and unity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sukkur IBA University organized a "Walk for Pakistan" event as part of its "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day here on Friday. Faculty members, staff, and students participated in the walk, showcasing their patriotism and unity.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Asif Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the nation and praised the armed forces for their recent response to Indian aggression. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah highlighted the university's mission to produce graduates who bring pride to Pakistan.

The event featured remarks from faculty and student representatives, reaffirming their commitment to support national defense. The walk was part of the university's 14-day celebrations, which include cultural, academic, and sports programs.