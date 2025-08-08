Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Holds Walk For Pakistan To Commemorate Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day

Sukkur IBA University organized a "Walk for Pakistan" event as part of its "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day here on Friday. Faculty members, staff, and students participated in the walk, showcasing their patriotism and unity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sukkur IBA University organized a "Walk for Pakistan" event as part of its "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day here on Friday. Faculty members, staff, and students participated in the walk, showcasing their patriotism and unity.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Asif Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the nation and praised the armed forces for their recent response to Indian aggression. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah highlighted the university's mission to produce graduates who bring pride to Pakistan.

The event featured remarks from faculty and student representatives, reaffirming their commitment to support national defense. The walk was part of the university's 14-day celebrations, which include cultural, academic, and sports programs.

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks Int ..

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities ..

Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

4 minutes ago
 Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation ..

Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to c ..

Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful ac ..

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Kha ..

8 minutes ago
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate ..

I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estima ..

Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st

8 minutes ago
 Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Indep ..

Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 "Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and cultu ..

"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA

8 minutes ago
 Father, minor daughters injured in house robbery

Father, minor daughters injured in house robbery

1 second ago
 SSP Traffic orders special Independence Day traffi ..

SSP Traffic orders special Independence Day traffic plan

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan