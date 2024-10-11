Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Honored With 12th FPCCI Excellence Award 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Sukkur IBA University honored with 12th FPCCI Excellence Award 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Sukkur IBA University has secured its position as the only university from Sindh and second-best university in Pakistan, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025.

This prestigious recognition places the university within the 601-800 range globally, among 2,092 institutions worldwide.

In his message regarding this significant achievement, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh on Friday highlighted the university's strong commitment to educational excellence.

He stated that this incredible achievement underscores Sukkur IBA University’s dedication to high-quality education, robust research opportunities and comprehensive exchange programs.

He emphasized the university’s efforts to promote educational equity, ensuring access for students from all socioeconomic backgrounds through initiatives such as merit.

Sukkur IBA University also awarded the prestigious 12th The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Excellence Award 2024 in the Education Category, for its unwavering commitment to educational excellence. The award was graciously received by VC, Sukkur IBA University, from Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan.

As Sukkur IBA University celebrates this global recognition, it remains steadfast in its mission to shape the future of education in Pakistan, continuing its journey toward excellence, inclusivity and innovation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari World President Of Pakistan Exchange Education Chambers Of Commerce Sukkur All From Industry Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

7 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

8 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

8 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

8 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

9 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

9 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

10 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

10 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan