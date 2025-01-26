Sukkur IBA University hosts SIBAU MUN 3.0: “World Yearns for Peace”

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sukkur IBA University on Sunday hosted the 3rd edition of its prestigious Model United Nation, SIBAU MUN 3.0, under the theme "World Yearns for Peace."

The three-day event serves as a dynamic platform for young minds to engage in diplomatic simulations, promote global awareness, and foster leadership skills among students.

In her opening address, Secretary-General SIBAU MUN 3.0 Shiza Shahid emphasized the significance of the model. “This event is not just about winning awards. It is about growth, unity, and building connections with like-minded individuals who strive for change,” she said.

Rashid Abbasi, Chief Patron of Public Speaking & Literary Club of Sukkur IBA Student Council, expressed pride in the young delegates addressing global and national challenges, emphasizing their role in Pakistan’s future.

Vice-Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, lauded the institution’s commitment to providing students with opportunities to tackle pressing global issues. “Model United Nations conferences like SIBAU MUN 3.0 equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills", he said.

The conference has drawn delegates from across Pakistan, alongside committee chairs, esteemed faculty members, and notable dignitaries.

The Mayor of Sukkur, Arsalan islam Sheikh, delivered a motivating address, encouraging participants to engage in meaningful debates and explore actionable solutions to global and local problems.

Pro Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Dr. Mir Muhammad Shah, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role of MUN in shaping future leaders. “SIBAU MUN is not just a conference; it’s a transformative experience that encourages our youth to think critically, engage with global issues, and become active participants in the world’s future,” he stated.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh invited all guests and attendees to observe two minutes of silence, as a mark of patronage and respect for Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, the esteemed founder of Sukkur IBA University, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the institution's success.