Sukkur IBA University Hosts SIBAU MUN 3.0: “World Yearns For Peace”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sukkur IBA University on Sunday hosted the 3rd edition of its prestigious Model United Nation, SIBAU MUN 3.0, under the theme "World Yearns for Peace."
The three-day event serves as a dynamic platform for young minds to engage in diplomatic simulations, promote global awareness, and foster leadership skills among students.
In her opening address, Secretary-General SIBAU MUN 3.0 Shiza Shahid emphasized the significance of the model. “This event is not just about winning awards. It is about growth, unity, and building connections with like-minded individuals who strive for change,” she said.
Rashid Abbasi, Chief Patron of Public Speaking & Literary Club of Sukkur IBA Student Council, expressed pride in the young delegates addressing global and national challenges, emphasizing their role in Pakistan’s future.
Vice-Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, lauded the institution’s commitment to providing students with opportunities to tackle pressing global issues. “Model United Nations conferences like SIBAU MUN 3.0 equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills", he said.
The conference has drawn delegates from across Pakistan, alongside committee chairs, esteemed faculty members, and notable dignitaries.
The Mayor of Sukkur, Arsalan islam Sheikh, delivered a motivating address, encouraging participants to engage in meaningful debates and explore actionable solutions to global and local problems.
Pro Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University, Prof. Dr. Mir Muhammad Shah, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role of MUN in shaping future leaders. “SIBAU MUN is not just a conference; it’s a transformative experience that encourages our youth to think critically, engage with global issues, and become active participants in the world’s future,” he stated.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh invited all guests and attendees to observe two minutes of silence, as a mark of patronage and respect for Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, the esteemed founder of Sukkur IBA University, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the institution's success.
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug Inspector raids warehouse, recovers counterfeit medicines7 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University hosts SIBAU MUN 3.0: “World Yearns for Peace”7 minutes ago
-
CM praises security forces for eliminating 30 terrorists8 minutes ago
-
Youth conference on “21st century youth problems and their solutions” to begin in Karachi on Jan ..8 minutes ago
-
SACM reviews issues in NA 130, directs immediate action18 minutes ago
-
Body of female lawyer recovered from canal in Hafizabad27 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against unfit vehicles in full swing27 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court27 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation continues27 minutes ago
-
QAU leading Pakistan in the TIMES World Subject Ranking 202427 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path to progress, all conspiracies failed: Rana Mashhood28 minutes ago
-
Mehran University providing education in advanced research , technology: Furqan Lodhi28 minutes ago