Sukkur IBA University Hosts Sports Fest

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Main campus of Sukkur IBA University on Friday buzzed with energy and excitement as the Sports and Adventure Club hosted its much-anticipated Monthly Sports Fest.

The Students from all disciplines came together and showcased their competitive spirit and love for sports.

With vigor and passion, participants battled it out in a variety of games, from Football and cricket to Badminton and Table Tennis, Chess, Dart throwing, and Ludo.

Members of staff and Faculty also indulged in Sports activities across multiple disciplines and encouraged the students with their zealous participation.

