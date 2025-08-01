Sukkur IBA University Kicks Off “Marka-e-Haq” Celebrations with Poster & Art Exhibition

Sukkur IBA University kicked off its two-week "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations, marking Pakistan's Independence Day, with a poster and art exhibition themed "Guardian of the Soil" here on Friday. Students showcased artwork reflecting national identity, unity, and cultural pride

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sukkur IBA University kicked off its two-week "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations, marking Pakistan's Independence Day, with a poster and art exhibition themed "Guardian of the Soil" here on Friday. Students showcased artwork reflecting national identity, unity, and cultural pride.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh praised the students' creativity and national spirit, stating that such activities foster patriotism and empower students to envision a better Pakistan. Winners of the exhibition will be awarded on August 14, 2025, during the main Independence Day ceremony.