Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sukkur IBA University Observed Black Day Over Brutal Assassination Of Professor Sawand

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Sukkur IBA University observed black day over brutal assassination of Professor Sawand

Sukkur IBA University on Monday observed black day over the brutal murder of Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University on Monday observed black day over the brutal murder of Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand.

Faculty and students of Sukkur IBA University wore black armbands and showed solidarity with the slain Professor, who was brutally killed last week at Kandhkot.

The faculty paid tribute to him and demanded expeditious justice for Dr Sawand.

Participants called for no delay in justice, "Dr Ajmal Sawand's killing is the murder of education and the future of the country," they added.

Related Topics

Murder Education Sukkur Kandhkot Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals pr ..

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals project

2 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadershi ..

President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadership to sit together for country' ..

2 seconds ago
 Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Fi ..

Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moha ..

3 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows to transform WASA into public ..

5 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

15 minutes ago
 Louisville Police Say 5 Confirmed Dead, 8 People B ..

Louisville Police Say 5 Confirmed Dead, 8 People Being Treated at Hospital After ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.