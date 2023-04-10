Sukkur IBA University observed black day over brutal assassination of Professor Sawand

Sukkur IBA University on Monday observed black day over the brutal murder of Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University on Monday observed black day over the brutal murder of Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand.

Faculty and students of Sukkur IBA University wore black armbands and showed solidarity with the slain Professor, who was brutally killed last week at Kandhkot.

The faculty paid tribute to him and demanded expeditious justice for Dr Sawand.

Participants called for no delay in justice, "Dr Ajmal Sawand's killing is the murder of education and the future of the country," they added.