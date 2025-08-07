Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Observes Youm-e-Istehsaal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Sukkur IBA University observes Youm-e-Istehsaal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Sukkur IBA University organized a seminar and panel discussion on the Kashmir Cause, in connection with Youm-e-Istehsaal.

According to the release on Thursday, the event brought together faculty members, scholars, and students to explore the historical, political, and humanitarian dimensions of the conflict in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The seminar began with a presentation by Syed Sikandar Ali Shah, highlighting India's repeated violations of international laws and denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

A panel discussion featuring Dr. Syed Hassan Shah, Mr.

Mir Asad Talpur, Dr. Mansoor, and Syed Sikandar Ali Shah emphasized the need for a free and fair plebiscite, as promised under the UN charter.

The event concluded with a call for peaceful and diplomatic efforts to restore the rights of the Kashmiri people. The university observed a one-minute silence at 10:00 a.m.to honor the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and protest the ongoing military siege in the occupied region.

The event demonstrated Sukkur IBA University's commitment to raising awareness about national and global issues and promoting peaceful and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

1 hour ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

2 hours ago
Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

2 hours ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

4 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan