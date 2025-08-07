Sukkur IBA University observes Youm-e-Istehsaal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Sukkur IBA University organized a seminar and panel discussion on the Kashmir Cause, in connection with Youm-e-Istehsaal.

According to the release on Thursday, the event brought together faculty members, scholars, and students to explore the historical, political, and humanitarian dimensions of the conflict in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The seminar began with a presentation by Syed Sikandar Ali Shah, highlighting India's repeated violations of international laws and denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

A panel discussion featuring Dr. Syed Hassan Shah, Mr.

Mir Asad Talpur, Dr. Mansoor, and Syed Sikandar Ali Shah emphasized the need for a free and fair plebiscite, as promised under the UN charter.

The event concluded with a call for peaceful and diplomatic efforts to restore the rights of the Kashmiri people. The university observed a one-minute silence at 10:00 a.m.to honor the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and protest the ongoing military siege in the occupied region.

The event demonstrated Sukkur IBA University's commitment to raising awareness about national and global issues and promoting peaceful and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts.