Sukkur IBA University Pays Tribute To Dr. Ajmal Sawand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sukkur IBA University on Friday organized a heartfelt commemorative session to honor the memory of Dr. Ajmal Sawand Shaheed, a dedicated faculty member who was tragically lost. The session, held on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, featured moving speeches from faculty members and students, paying tribute to Dr. Sawand's legacy as an academician, mentor, and compassionate individual.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh expressed solidarity with Dr. Sawand's family and colleagues, recalling his own meeting with Dr.
Sawand and feeling his sincerity and goodness. He assured support for the family's requests, including job placement for Dr. Sawand's wife and naming the Kandhkot Campus in his honour.
The Vice-Chancellor strongly urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasizing that Dr. Sawand's legacy will not be erased. The session concluded with prayers for the departed soul, reinforcing the University's unwavering stand with Dr. Sawand's family in their quest for justice.
