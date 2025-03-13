Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Stands United Against Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Sukkur IBA University stands united against terrorism

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In a powerful display of solidarity, Sukkur IBA University on Thursday organized a massive rally to condemn BLA terrorism and express unwavering support for Pakistan's Armed Forces.

The event, saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty and staff, demonstrating their commitment to national unity and security.

The rally featured participants marching across the university premises, carrying national flags and banners, while chanting slogans in support of the Armed Forces and against terrorism.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh addressed the gathering, strongly condemning the tragic Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan, which claimed innocent lives, including women and children.

Shaikh praised the swift response of Pakistan's Armed Forces in rescuing victims and emphasized the nation's unity in the face of adversity. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to fostering national integration through initiatives like the National Talent Hunt Program.

The rally concluded with prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan and a pledge to uphold the values of peace, unity, and national security. Sukkur IBA University has reaffirmed its dedication to standing with the nation and its defenders, ensuring that the youth remain at the forefront of promoting peace and stability.

