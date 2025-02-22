Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University To Host Vibrant Flower Exhibition 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Sukkur IBA University to host vibrant Flower Exhibition 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Sukkur IBA University is set to host the Flower Exhibition 2025 on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The event, open to the public, will showcase a stunning display of flowers, plants, and creative floral arrangements.

The exhibition aims to promote environmental awareness, celebrate nature's beauty, and encourage gardening among attendees.

A variety of flowers, ornamental plants, and floral arrangements will be on display, making it an ideal outing for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, a Member of the National Assembly, will grace the event as the Chief Guest. Visitors can expect interactive activities, engaging sessions on gardening and horticulture, and a visually captivating experience.

The exhibition will be held from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, with free entry. Sukkur IBA University invites the community to join in this delightful celebration of flowers and greenery.

