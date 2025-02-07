Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Welcomes 340 Students Under OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sukkur IBA University had welcomed 340 students under the prestigious OGDCL - National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP), sponsored by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

This initiative aimed to empower talented yet underprivileged youth, and had resumed after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

The program has expanded to include students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, making it a truly national initiative. Over 5,500 students applied, and 360 were initially selected after nationwide entrance tests held in more than 10 centers, including remote regions.

The students will undergo a six-month foundation semester, where they will be trained in English, Mathematics, and ICT. The top 200 performers will then proceed to full-degree programs at Sukkur IBA University.

The program has been praised for its role in transforming the lives of students from humble backgrounds. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Member of National Assembly of Pakistan, emphasized the importance of education in transforming lives and urged collective efforts to invest in Pakistan's future through education.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director/CEO OGDCL, on Friday reaffirmed the company's commitment to empowering underprivileged students and praised the university's efforts in identifying and nurturing talent. The event concluded with a special video presentation showcasing the journey of OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program and its impact on transforming lives.

