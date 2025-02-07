Sukkur IBA University Welcomes 340 Students Under OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sukkur IBA University had welcomed 340 students under the prestigious OGDCL - National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP), sponsored by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).
This initiative aimed to empower talented yet underprivileged youth, and had resumed after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
The program has expanded to include students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, making it a truly national initiative. Over 5,500 students applied, and 360 were initially selected after nationwide entrance tests held in more than 10 centers, including remote regions.
The students will undergo a six-month foundation semester, where they will be trained in English, Mathematics, and ICT. The top 200 performers will then proceed to full-degree programs at Sukkur IBA University.
The program has been praised for its role in transforming the lives of students from humble backgrounds. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Member of National Assembly of Pakistan, emphasized the importance of education in transforming lives and urged collective efforts to invest in Pakistan's future through education.
Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director/CEO OGDCL, on Friday reaffirmed the company's commitment to empowering underprivileged students and praised the university's efforts in identifying and nurturing talent. The event concluded with a special video presentation showcasing the journey of OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program and its impact on transforming lives.
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs illegal travel agent from Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza6 minutes ago
-
FAO, BARI to enhance collaboration to address challenges in agriculture sector6 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of enforcement inspectors, IOs to be merit-based: DC6 minutes ago
-
PHA initiates renovation work of Rawalpindi parks6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University welcomes 340 students under OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program6 minutes ago
-
Body of missing child found in River Swat6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lal Sohanra National Park6 minutes ago
-
Skill exhibition held at College of Technology for Women16 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Participate in Capacity Building Training on Peace and Tolerance16 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bails of PTI leaders in D-Chowk protest cases16 minutes ago
-
Third batch of Nursing Leadership & Capacity Building Course concludes at KMU16 minutes ago