Sukkur IBA university wraps up annual Sports Gala Week

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Sukkur IBA University's Annual Sports Gala Week 2025 on Wednesday concluded with great enthusiasm, featuring thrilling competitions across multiple sports disciplines.

The event was attended by Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and dedication. Kumail announced two ground breaking projects - a Flying Taxi and an Electric Floating library - and a PKR 100,000 cash prize for the winners and runners-up. Dahani praised the participants' discipline and enthusiasm, commending the university's dedication to promoting sports.