Sukkur Jail prisoners to meet their relatives during Eid holidays

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, Ashfaq Hussain Kalwar, as a special case on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr, has allowed prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives from April 21 to 25 (Friday to Tuesday) at Sukkur Prisons-I.

The Superintendent Central Jail I told APP on Wednesday that special arrangements had been made under the supervision of the deputy superintendent and jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.