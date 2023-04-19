UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Jail Prisoners To Meet Their Relatives During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sukkur Jail prisoners to meet their relatives during Eid holidays

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Jail Superintendent, Central Prisons-I Sukkur, Ashfaq Hussain Kalwar, as a special case on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr, has allowed prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives from April 21 to 25 (Friday to Tuesday) at Sukkur Prisons-I.

The Superintendent Central Jail I told APP on Wednesday that special arrangements had been made under the supervision of the deputy superintendent and jailors to facilitate relatives for proper interviews with prisoners.

