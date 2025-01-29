Sukkur-Karachi Motorway M-6 Top Priority: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, an inquiry committee was formed on the issue of protective fences around Motorways which will submit report within 10 days.
The minister told that the construction of Sukkur to Hyderabad Motorway M-6 was a top priority which would be built up to Karachi. He added that the Rs. 50 billion increase in the revenue of the NHA in a period of 6 months would be a deposit account and this money would be utilized on the projects from which more revenue could be generated, said a press release issued here Wednesday.
Abdul Aleem Khan further said that taking the revenue from Rs. 60 to 110 billion was a commendable achievement and he intended to raise the revenue of NHA by Rs. 400 billion in the next 5 years and if the target of revenue was attained by June this year, then all NHA employees would get an additional bonus equal to one’s salary.
While reviewing the projects of the NHA, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan expressed that it has been decided to make the Sialkot-Kharian and Rawalpindi Motorway 6 lanes instead of 4 for which work will be started, soon.
He directed the Federal Secretary for Communications to complete the repair work on the Motorways in February and to inspect them on the spot. On the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communications it was decided to form a Committee for the commercial use of vacant lands owned by the National Highway Authority, in the light of whose recommendations this property will be used to increase revenue, as well. The minister made it clear that there will be no likes or dislikes, the National Highway Authority should ensure that every work is done on merit and by implementing a uniform policy for all this organization should generate its funds in all circumstances.
During the meeting, the Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA informed the meeting that several projects were under completion to develop Pakistan’s national road network on modern lines on which the pace of work was being further accelerated. In the meeting, it was decided to have these projects inaugurated by Prime Minister on their completion. Furthermore, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan will also inspect these sites to check the base and stander of the work.
