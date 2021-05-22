Sukkur lawyers shows solidarity with Palestinians

The District Bar Association Sukur on Saturday held a rally to show solidarity with the Palestinians and chanted slogans against the Israeli aggression in Gaza

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The District Bar Association Sukur on Saturday held a rally to show solidarity with the Palestinians and chanted slogans against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The rally was also addressed by President District Bar Council Advocate Qurban Malano. He strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. He said Muslim Ummah will support the Palestinians and will not leave alone.