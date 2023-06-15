UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Mayor & Deputy Mayor Elected Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Sukkur Mayor & Deputy Mayor elected unopposed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Barrister Arslan Sheikh and Dr Arshad Mughul, the candidates nominated by Pakistan Peoples' Party were elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, respectively.

According to District Returning Officer, on Thursday both have been declared elected unopposed as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, respectively, following the withdrawal of nomination papers from other candidates on both seats.

The Returning Officer declared both PPP candidates as elected unopposed while exercising powers under Rule 53 (1) of the Sindh Local Councils (Election) Rules-2015.

More Stories From Pakistan

