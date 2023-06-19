UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Mayor, Deputy Mayor Take Oath

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Sukkur Mayor, Deputy Mayor take oath

Pakistan People Party (PPP) Barrister Arslan Sheikh took oath as the Sukkur Mayor at a ceremony held at the city's walking track ground on Monday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP) Barrister Arslan Sheikh took oath as the Sukkur Mayor at a ceremony held at the city's walking track ground on Monday evening.

Dr Arshad Mughal was also sworn in as the Sukkur's Deputy Mayor at the ceremony.

The Divisional Commissioner Dr Ghulam Mustafa Phull administered the oath to Barrister Arslan and Mughul while Senator Islamuddin Sheikh, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro MNA Noman islam Sheikh and Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Arslan Sheikh has been elected in Sukkur for the second time.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Arslan and Dr Arshad Mughal for taking oath as Sukkur Mayor and Deputy Mayor. He dedicated the PPP's victory to the late Benazir Bhutto and other martyred workers.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Sukkur Dr Shahzad Thaheem administered the oath to the newly elected Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and Vice Chairman of District Council Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Mahar on Monday evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Pakistan People Party Water Arslan Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Nasir Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

1 minute ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

1 minute ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

1 minute ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

2 minutes ago
 New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

7 minutes ago
 Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compr ..

Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.