Sukkur Mayor, Deputy Mayor take oath

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP) Barrister Arslan Sheikh took oath as the Sukkur Mayor at a ceremony held at the city's walking track ground on Monday evening.

Dr Arshad Mughal was also sworn in as the Sukkur's Deputy Mayor at the ceremony.

The Divisional Commissioner Dr Ghulam Mustafa Phull administered the oath to Barrister Arslan and Mughul while Senator Islamuddin Sheikh, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro MNA Noman islam Sheikh and Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Arslan Sheikh has been elected in Sukkur for the second time.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Arslan and Dr Arshad Mughal for taking oath as Sukkur Mayor and Deputy Mayor. He dedicated the PPP's victory to the late Benazir Bhutto and other martyred workers.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Sukkur Dr Shahzad Thaheem administered the oath to the newly elected Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and Vice Chairman of District Council Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Mahar on Monday evening.