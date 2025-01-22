Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan

Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed heartfelt condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan on the sad demise of her brother, Mumtaz Pathan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed heartfelt condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan on the sad demise of her brother, Mumtaz Pathan.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Barrister Sheikh conveyed his deepest grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Nuzhat Pathan, a prominent politician from Sindh, has served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.