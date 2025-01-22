Open Menu

Sukkur Mayor Offers Condolences To MPA Nuzhat Pathan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 07:43 PM

Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed heartfelt condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan on the sad demise of her brother, Mumtaz Pathan

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Barrister Sheikh conveyed his deepest grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Nuzhat Pathan, a prominent politician from Sindh, has served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

