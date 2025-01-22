Sukkur Mayor Offers Condolences To MPA Nuzhat Pathan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 07:43 PM
Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed heartfelt condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan on the sad demise of her brother, Mumtaz Pathan
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed heartfelt condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan on the sad demise of her brother, Mumtaz Pathan.
In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Barrister Sheikh conveyed his deepest grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace.
Nuzhat Pathan, a prominent politician from Sindh, has served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.
Recent Stories
ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks
Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan
Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur
Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner
Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Pu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan2 minutes ago
-
Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman WAPDA6 minutes ago
-
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions6 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some places6 minutes ago
-
Political workers demand intra-party democracy6 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme6 minutes ago
-
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Punjab development pro ..8 minutes ago