- Home
- Pakistan
- Sukkur Mayor reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure public facilities
Sukkur Mayor Reviews Development Projects, Directs Officials To Ensure Public Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, on Tuesday, chaired an important meeting at the Mayor's House, where a detailed review of development projects, drainage and water supply schemes was conducted.
The meeting was attended by concerned officials, who were directed to ensure the provision of public facilities through effective strategies.
The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in the city, with a focus on drainage and water supply schemes. The Mayor expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far, but emphasised the need for more effective measures to address the city's drainage and water supply challenges.
Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh directed the officials to adopt a proactive approach in addressing the city's drainage issues, particularly during the monsoon season. He instructed the officials to ensure that all stormwater drains are cleaned and cleared, and that the city's water supply schemes are functioning efficiently.
The Mayor also emphasised the importance of providing clean drinking water to the citizens, and directed the officials to take necessary measures to ensure the quality of the water supply. He further directed the officials to take steps to improve the city's sanitation and cleanliness, and to ensure that the city's streets and public places are kept clean and free of garbage.
The meeting concluded with the Mayor directing the officials to implement the decisions taken during the meeting and to submit a progress report on the development projects and public facilities in the city.
The meeting was an important step towards improving the city's infrastructure and ensuring the provision of basic amenities to its citizens. The Mayor's directives are expected to bring about significant improvements in the city's development and public services.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day free eye treatment and surgical camp organized at LUMHS hospital20 seconds ago
-
From sands of Arabia to hearts of billions: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s peaceful path reshaped human ..23 seconds ago
-
Abbottabad police arrest injured car thief after shootout, stolen vehicle recovered29 seconds ago
-
Sukkur Mayor reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure public facilities31 seconds ago
-
HEC recognizes nine WUM research Journals in Y Category34 seconds ago
-
FBISE announces HSSC result, female students secure top positions10 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases confirmed in South KP, bringing total to 2310 minutes ago
-
National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation10 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi launches Pakistan’s Largest Nursery in Islamabad to Combat Smog & Promote Greenery10 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab's Farmer-Friendly Policy, 56 Motorcycles distributed to veterinary staff10 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to accelerate rescue operation in Punjab's flood-hit districts10 minutes ago
-
Pak Army launches Recruitment drive for Junior Commissioned Officers & Soldiers10 minutes ago