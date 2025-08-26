Sukkur Mayor reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure public facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, on Tuesday, chaired an important meeting at the Mayor's House, where a detailed review of development projects, drainage and water supply schemes was conducted.

The meeting was attended by concerned officials, who were directed to ensure the provision of public facilities through effective strategies.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in the city, with a focus on drainage and water supply schemes. The Mayor expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far, but emphasised the need for more effective measures to address the city's drainage and water supply challenges.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh directed the officials to adopt a proactive approach in addressing the city's drainage issues, particularly during the monsoon season. He instructed the officials to ensure that all stormwater drains are cleaned and cleared, and that the city's water supply schemes are functioning efficiently.

The Mayor also emphasised the importance of providing clean drinking water to the citizens, and directed the officials to take necessary measures to ensure the quality of the water supply. He further directed the officials to take steps to improve the city's sanitation and cleanliness, and to ensure that the city's streets and public places are kept clean and free of garbage.

The meeting concluded with the Mayor directing the officials to implement the decisions taken during the meeting and to submit a progress report on the development projects and public facilities in the city.

The meeting was an important step towards improving the city's infrastructure and ensuring the provision of basic amenities to its citizens. The Mayor's directives are expected to bring about significant improvements in the city's development and public services.