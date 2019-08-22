UrduPoint.com
Sukkur- Multan Motorway To Be Opened After Motorway Police Deployment, Senate Panel Informed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:24 PM

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorway Police deployment, Senate panel informed

Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed on Thursday that Sukkur- Multan Motorway has been completed and it would be opened for traffic after National Highways and motorways Police personnel deployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed on Thursday that Sukkur- Multan Motorway has been completed and it would be opened for traffic after National Highways and motorways Police personnel deployment.

The meeting chaired by Senator Hidayatullah was informed that Motorway Police was facing shortage of staff as currently it had only 48 per cent staff. Acting IG Motorway Police Khalid Mehmood said that new highways and motorways are handed over to his department but no additional staff is provided, which results in accidents on the roads.

The committee was briefed about ongoing repair and maintenance projects of the past five years. The committee was told that most of the projects launched during past three years has been completed.

The committee was informed that protective fense about 24607 metre on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway had been stolen which was causing accidents. The committee was informed that now new fence was being installed on the affected area and within one month it would be restored.

The committee was informed that police patrol parties have been deployed for protection of the fence in sensitive areas.

