Sukkur Municipal Advises Citizens to take Precautions against Waterborne diseases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Municipal Corporation Sukkur on Friday has issued a public advisory cautioning citizens about the potential risks of waterborne diseases due to the increasing water level in rivers and the likelihood of contamination in drinking water.

Citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their health and the health of their families.

These precautions include boiling drinking water thoroughly before consumption, storing water in clean and covered containers, and avoiding consumption of food and drinks that may be contaminated.

The Municipal Corporation is taking emergency measures to ensure the provision of safe drinking water and maintain proper sanitation and hygiene in the city. However, citizen cooperation is essential in preventing the spread of waterborne diseases.

Citizens are advised to seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of waterborne diseases, such as diarrhea, cholera, or dysentery, appear. The Municipal Corporation Sukkur urges citizens to cooperate with the administration in taking these precautions and to report any concerns or issues related to water supply and sanitation.