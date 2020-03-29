Sukkur Municipal conducts disinfection spray

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted disinfection spray in different residential areas of the district on Sunday.

According to Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh, the SMC officials were doing best to keep control on coronavirus pandemic in all the areas and precincts of the Sukkur.

He said all the staff of the municipal administration doing their services round the clock and assisting possible suspects of Covid-19 at quarantine centre established in Labor Colony and Yousif Masjid adding that officials SMC were spraying disinfectants in all the areas of the district.

The SMC officials conducted disinfection spray in Minara Road, Barrage Colony, Jillani Road, Ghareeb Abad, Shikarpur road, Bunder road, Jinnah Chowk, Clock Tower, Bhosa Line, New Pind, Delhi Colony, Marwari Muhalla, Shams Abad, Wari Tar, railway station, Airport Road, Akhwat Society, Sindhi Muslim Society, New Goth, Qureshi Goth and in adjacent residential areas.

Mayor Sukkur also appealed to public to stay safe inside their homes, use hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly at least for 20 seconds. He asked public to use face mask and gloves when they have to come out of their homes in case of emergency.

Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan also appealed public not to make rush at public places while going out to take milk and grocery at shops. He said personnel will keep continue spraying disinfectants in all the localities and areas in the district.