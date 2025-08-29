Open Menu

Sukkur Municipal Corporation To Host Grand Celebrations For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held at Mayor House Sukkur to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, and attended by Deputy Mayor Dr. Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner Ali Raza Ansari, Town Chairmen, and prominent scholars on Friday.

During the meeting, scholars presented their valuable suggestions and ideas for the celebrations. Mayor Sukkur announced that the city would be decorated with lights and banners, and large-scale pin-flexes would be installed. According to tradition, Sabeels would be arranged at dargahs and along the procession routes.

The Mayor emphasized that necessary measures would be taken to ensure cleanliness, drainage, and road maintenance along the procession routes.

He also announced that a grand Naat Khuwan program would be held at Municipal Jinnah Stadium, featuring renowned Naat Khuwans from across the country.

The Mayor highlighted the importance of planting trees and taking care of them. He announced that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur would provide free plants to citizens to promote greenery and a healthy environment.

The Mayor emphasized the importance of cleanliness and announced a special cleanliness drive during the celebrations to maintain a clean and pleasant environment in the city.

The meeting concluded with a prayer led by Mufti Ibrahim Qadri.

