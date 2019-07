(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Sukkur Municipal Corporations Budget Session for 2019-20 will commence on July 15 (Wednesday) under the chairmanship of Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh at District Council Hall Sukkur

This was stated in a handout on Friday.