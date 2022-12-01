Sukkur NHMP celebrates 26th Raising Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Sukkur Highways and Motorways Police organized various activities to commemorate 26th Raising Day of National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) in a befitting manner.

Speaking at an event, SP Sukkur Zahid Nazeer Virysh said, "This is the day to renew our solemn pledge that we took 25 years ago when Motorway Police started its operational working on foundations of core values of honesty, courtesy, and help and earned worldwide fame through public service, professionalism, and dedication." NHMP brought a revolutionary change in the concept of traditional policing, he said.

Advising the officers of NHMP, SP Sukkur said that achieving status was difficult but maintaining that achieved status was more difficult.

After cutting the cake, a small Road Safety Walk was organized under the supervision of Zahid Nazeer to stress the importance of road safety.

All the commemoration was held on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Khalid Mehmood, Additional Inspector General, South Sultan Khuwaja and DIG Motorway Javed Ali Mahar.